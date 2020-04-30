Residents lined up for several blocks as multiple agencies combinded their resources to distribute food and supplies to those in need in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, April 23, 2020. Among the agencies involved were Brentwood Strong, the City of Brentwood Department of Parks and Recreation, Brentwood Rotary, the Fellowship Church and Sons of the American Legion. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Working to offer residents a hand-up during the COVID-19 crisis, several nonprofit organizations and agencies gathered in Brentwood, Thursday, April 23, to provide food and supplies to those in need.
Multiple agencies combine their resources to distribute food and supplies to those in need in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, April 23, 2020. Among the particpating agencies are Brentwood Strong, the City of Brentwood Department of Parks and Recreation, Brentwood Rotary, the Fellowship Church and Sons of the American Legion. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The pop-up distribution center, located on Barbara Street, across from the Village Resource Community Center, was a conglomeration of groups, including the Contra Costa Food Bank, City of Brentwood, Fellowship Church, One Day at a Time, Sons of the American Legion and Brentwood Strong.
Facilitated by Olivia Alvarez, recreation supervisor for the City of Brentwood, the event was born out of what she saw as a growing need for local support.
“This project originated from the Brentwood Senior Activity Center where we were distributing to seniors, and we started noticing there were a lot of families coming to the site asking for some food, so we got the ball rolling and contacted some of our local agencies,” Alvarez said.
Volunteers filled boxes with fresh produce and dairy items as well as diapers and formula. The event distributed 325 boxes and brought a renewed sense of community to Brentwood.
“It was a good success, and it was very fulfilling,” said Brentwood Strong organizer Seana Fippin. “It looks like it was well-received, so there is a good chance that we will (hold another event).”
