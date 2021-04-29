With topics such as climate change, sustainability and pollution on the forefront of politics, local youth have started to tackle these topics and translate their advocacy into direct action.
Among these youth advocates is an organization called Sustainable Leaders in Action (SLIA).
SLIA has hosted a variety of events that have educated Contra Costa’s youth on eco-friendly living and climate-related issues.
“Our main goal is implementing sustainability within our community, and also empowering the next generation of environmental activists,” explained Alexi Lindeman, head chair of SLIA. “And we do that through our projects right now.”
SLIA has launched a variety of projects that aim to lead sustainable education initiatives. Its newsletter is one component in promoting climate advocacy within younger generations in a way that is digestible through aesthetic imagery and articles. The SLIA Newsletter is a collective effort between young environmentalists interested in journalism, photography, art, graphic design and editing.
“We work to put together this bi-monthly newsletter that brings awareness to all kinds of topics from nuclear energy, to seaweed as a solution to climate change,” remarked Abigail Stofer, editor for the SLIA Newsletter. “And we also frequently have articles that give tips on ways that you can reduce your carbon footprint in your own household,”
In a collaboration with Cleaner Contra Costa, SLIA works to engage the youth with sustainable solutions in the community through their “Actions of the Month” initiative. A competition between households, the project explores a wide range of simple acts that contribute to lessening carbon footprints, including turning off the faucet, using public transportation and buying reusable products. Through the use of fun, engaging activities, Actions of the Month sets a baseline for families to take direct sustainable action in their households.
While SLIA emphasizes everyday sustainable living, the organization also aims to mobilize the younger generation to continue their environmental advocacy. The Climate Careers Chat is an online event that features guest speakers who work in environmental fields. The panel answers questions related to their education, occupation and general field.
The Climate Career Chat has featured several notable environmentalists. Adam Ratner, a specialist at the Marine Mammal Center, and Missy Stultz, a sustainability manager for Ann Arbor, are two examples of panelists who have shared their experiences in the sustainability field.
SLIA has used their platform to motivate volunteers to implement sustainable habits and advocate for their environment in the community. By being youth led, they gain their strength in a team of like-minded individuals dedicated to bettering their community.
“There’s a lot of energy, you can tell kids are really more motivated to get things done,” explained Sarah Khan, intern for SLIA. “Especially now we consider [current global] circumstances… with climate change. I feel like kids are the most active when it comes to this and are most excited to put their efforts in fighting.”
SLIA continues to inspire Contra Costa youth to impact their community. Through leadership and partnership with Sustainable Contra Costa, SLIA leads the fight for a more sustainable future in Contra Costa County. To join SLIA, visit their Linktree where you can receive meeting information, subscribe to the newsletter and visit other resources: linktr.ee/sustainablexleaders.
