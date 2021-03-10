When Kathy Leighton wrote “Footprints in the Sand” 20 years ago, she could have scarcely imagined that the original edition would become a collector’s item with the leather-bound book sometimes selling for nearly $300.
Recognizing the demand for information and stories about the region, Leighton has prepared a second edition of her book that will be widely available later this month.
“It’s a history of East Contra Costa County,” said Leighton. “It’s a collection of essays, many of which were in the local paper. It’s the story of all five communities – Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Knightsen and Oakley – and some of the pioneer families. There are lots of new people in the community that want to know the history of the area, so I think the timing might be good.”
The first edition was limited to a print run of about 1,100 books. Leighton first considered an updated edition 10 years ago, prompted by calls from readers looking for available copies of the book, noting that the volume of calls always picked up around the Christmas holiday.
Leighton’s roots in East County run deep, making her an ideal candidate to document the region’s history. Her mother’s family settled close to what is now the Los Vaqueros Reservoir in the 1860s, and her father’s family settled on land now is now home to the Byron Airport. Leighton’s foray into writing started with genealogy research into her own family history.
“I couldn’t collect information about my family without collecting everyone else, and I couldn’t bring myself to throw anything away,” she explained. “Before I knew it, I had 240 binders of East County history. Those 240 binders are what started the (East Contra Costa Historical Society) resource center.”
Published by local author and historian, Carol Jensen, through her company, Byron Hot Springs, the second edition of “Footprints in the Sand” contains more than 20 new stories not included in the original edition and features about 150 photos, some of which are also new. Leighton credits Jensen with helping make the new edition a reality.
“To say the least, the original edition is rare,” said Jensen. “Kathy and I have been friends forever, and she’s been kicking this around forever. If you want to delve into local history, it’s pretty much Kathy’s book. What else is out there? Between Brentwood and Oakley, you’ve got 100,000 people, many of whom haven't got a clue about local history. The idea of reprinting Kathy’s book as a paperback and keeping its price low is completely and entirely designed to make the history of the community accessible to all of the new people in town.”
Available for pre-order on Amazon now, “Footprints in the Sand” retails for $30. It will be widely available March 15.
“One thing I figured out is that, wherever you live, if you kick over the right rocks, you’re going to find something interesting under it. East County is no exception,” Leighton said. “We’ve accumulated lots and lots of stuff.”
