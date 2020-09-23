Many people can expect their hometown holiday events to look a little different this year amidst concerns over the spread of COVID-19, but some traditions will remain the same.
OAKLEY
With some adjusting, holiday plans are moving forward in Oakley.
“We will proceed with the Hometown Halloween and Christmas decorating contests,” said Lindsey Bruno, City of Oakley recreation manager, adding that Hometown Halloween will become a drive-thru event. “We will include some language that indicates all homes entering must follow the state and county coronavirus regulations. Mainly that they are not encouraging gatherings or — specifically for Halloween — any type of haunted houses, etc.”
Bruno said the drive-thru Halloween display will take place at the new recreation center. Details are not available yet, but she noted groups that attend will need to remain in their vehicles at all times and follow all county health guidelines. December’s plans are still up in the air.
“For the Christmas Tree Lighting, we are still planning options based on what tier we might be in at that time,” Bruno said.
For more information, call 925-625-7000 or visit www.ci.oakley.ca.us.
DISCOVERY BAY
In Discovery Bay, Parade of Lights Director Amanda Dove said the 18th annual event is a go. The theme: “A Christmas Visit From All the Holidays We Missed in 2020” allows for plenty of creativity.
“Should be hilarious and awesome to see St. Paddy’s Day, Easter and July 4 with a Christmas spin,” Dove said. “Our committee was torn between three themes, but settled on this one when a child suggested they could do a float that celebrates everyone who didn’t get a birthday party.”
The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5. Registration forms and details are available on the Discovery Bay Parade of Lights Facebook page.
Discovery Bay’s other festive December event is the yacht club’s Lighted Boat Parade. This year’s event is still under consideration. The club’s commodore, Cheryl Cados, said a decision to have the parade will likely be made in October.
The club has decided to make its Holiday Boutique virtual this year, with items available online. For more information, visit www.dbyc.com or call 925-634-1210.
BRENTWOOD
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce sponsors Downtown Trick-or-Treat and a holiday parade that attract hundreds of visitors each year. Those events will need to change this year.
“This will be our Drive Through Hometown Halloween,” said Olga Vidriales, Chamber of Commerce CFO. “Families can drive their cars through downtown and receive candy from booths.”
There is no cost to attend this event, and participants are encouraged to wear costumes. The best-decorated car will win a prize.
The Drive Through Hometown Halloween will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31. For more information, visit the chamber website at www.brentwoodchamber.com.
Vidriales noted no decision had been made about the holiday parade, as the chamber is working to navigate often-changing county and state safety protocols.
“This is so new for us, we will be pivoting until the event actually happens,” she said. “It’s a guessing game for everybody right now. One of the challenges for the parade is crowd control, and we just don’t know how to do that. We want and need very much to make money for the chamber this year, but the holiday parade is just up in the air, unfortunately.”
Vidriales also said she and her fellow chamber members are working hard to provide events for the community and continue to provide a vibrant networking atmosphere.
