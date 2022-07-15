East County human trafficking survivor to hold book signing

Amanda Moon Ellevis survived her own human trafficking experience in East County, and is using the lessons she learned to help others.
She will be at Barnes & Noble, 5709 Lone Tree Way, in Antioch, for a book signing, Friday, July 22, at 2 p.m. to discuss her new book, “Rebuild and Thrive: Emotional Healing and Foundational Life Skills for Survivors of Sexual Exploitation.”
It is about other human trafficking victims and the steps they need to move on from their experience and live a healthy life. Surviving the mental and physical challenges of sexual exploitation often breaks victims to the point where simple life skills – finding a home or job, dealing with conflict – can become a challenge.
In “Rebuild and Thrive,” Ellevis describes all of that, as well as the needed steps for emotional healing. Her book will be available for purchase. Ellevis is raising funds to cover the purchase of books for donation to trafficking survivors. For more information, to apply for a free copy, or to purchase her book online, visit Linktr.ee/amandamoonellevis or email amandamoonellevis@gmail.com.
