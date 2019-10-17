Jermaine Harris Jr. has long been interested in the arts, though he didn’t always know he wanted to be an actor. But when a fifth-grade performing arts teacher suggesting he give acting a try, he figured, why not?
“I was into dance first,” Harris said. “(My teacher) said, ‘Just try it out. If you don’t like it, then try something else.’ Ever since then, I fell in love with it. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t have gotten into it as soon as I did.”
About a decade later, the 21-year-old who grew up in Pittsburg and Antioch has moved to Los Angeles, and already has television credits to his name — and he’s only getting started.
His grandmother, Janie Johnson, is proud he’s following his dreams.
“When he was about 13, he told me he had a vision that he was going to be a movie star,” Johnson said. “He was going to be bigger than Will Smith.”
When Johnson learned John Singleton — director of Boyz N the Hood, among others — would be speaking at Los Medanos College a few years ago, she paid for Harris to attend. Harris and Singleton hit it off, discussing acting and directing, and Singleton told Harris when he was ready to pursue acting, to get in touch with him once he moved to Los Angeles. Singleton died earlier this year.
Harris attended Paramount University in Los Angeles for a year, but now pursues acting full time. He had a role in three episodes of the final season of HBO’s show “Ballers,” a comedy-drama starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Russell Brand.
“I play one of three brothers,” Harris said. “My character’s name’s Lamar, and Russell Brand’s character is basically trying to recruit gamers into his company because he wants to venture out into gaming.”
Ballers’ final episode aired on HBO Sunday night, Oct. 13. Harris said his experience on the show prepared him for future roles, as far as working on sets, knowing what to expect and understanding logistics.
Next, Harris will have a role on the reboot of the ‘90s sitcom “Mad About You,” which starred Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser. The show is slated to debut on Spectrum, Wednesday, Nov. 20. He also says he has “something big” on deck, but he can’t share exactly what that is yet.
Harris’ first acting love is film, which is what he hopes to eventually delve into. But as for now, he’s building his acting resume, going on auditions daily and enjoying the ride.
“My main goal as far as my career goes is just to continue to inspire,” he said. “I know I want to win an Academy Award, because I’ve wanted that forever. My goal is just to have my work outlast me. I want to continue to create great pieces of art and great pieces of film.”
The young actor says anyone looking to break into acting should go for it.
“Don’t stop,” Harris said. “Don’t look at everybody else’s journey when it comes to this. If you really want to do it, then just do it. The biggest thing is yourself. Don’t let yourself get in the way if you want to try it.”
