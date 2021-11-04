East County resident Laurie Roldan will perform at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek on Nov 5,6,7 12, 13 and 14.
“Laurie Sings a Song for You” is concert featuring a one-woman cabaret show starring Roldan.
The production is directed by Rachel Robinson, with musical direction by Brett Strader.
Roldan infuses the songs of Karen Carpenter with her own stories and memories to create an evening of uplifting entertainment, she said.
Roldan's love of music began as a child growing up during the 60’s in Moraga, California.
She particularly adored and idolized Karen Carpenter. Before she composed her one-woman show, Roldan performed in musicals, operas and even in front of her own church.
Roldan is a mother to children and a wife to her husband, Dan. Three of her daughters found themselves drawn to music in their mother's footsteps, she said.
Roldan's love and idolization of Carpenter has been prolonged through time, and Carpenter's music has fused with her own life story, she said.
Roldan is unafraid of addressing touchy subjects in reflecting upon her own journey to connect with the audience.
In doing this, she creates a universal connection between herself, the audience members and the universe, she said.
She encourages others to “Do what you’re meant to do,” just as she did.
Roldan recalls how the universe called upon her to sing and how she knew it was what she was meant to do. She encourages people to make the most of their lives and never give up on their dreams.
Roldan narrates the story of her life with the songs of her idol. She hopes to inspire others with her one-woman show, “Laurie Sings a Song for You”, which she and her friend Don Huntington took five years to create.
Roldan also credits vocal coaches David Bryant and John Elliot for encouraging her to do the show.
Other members of the production include Roberta Drake on drums, Pat Tinling on bass and guest vocalists Stephanie Hill, Clarisse Nichole, Anita Colotto and Roldan’s daughter Charlotte Jefferies.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.