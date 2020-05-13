The Press recently asked its Facebook friends to share stories of those helping their community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Our followers rushed to nominate their friends and neighbors, detailing kind deeds and generous gestures. But three names stood out with more votes than the rest – Bob Butler, Seana Fippin and Vicky Little.
Butler is an East County resident who has been making Costco runs for those unable to leave their homes. He initially began his trips to pick up essentials and medicine but soon began taking requests for much more.
“I posted on NextDoor that if anyone needed some help, I’ll go grocery shopping and pick up medicine free of charge,” Butler said. “I had one person contact me and somehow or other, I got connected to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors page (on Facebook).”
Butler makes multiple trips to Costco each week, running as many as 35 deliveries in a day to Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay and Bethel Island. Before he heads into the store, he posts on Facebook, asking for requests. He said he realizes the importance of having your favorite things when sheltering in place and is willing to get more than paper goods. He’s even had requests for pools.
“I told people, if you need something, let me know,” Butler said. “Initially, I thought I would get people toilet paper and paper towels. Now, people are asking me to pick up all kinds of things … and it does make you feel good to help out.”
Butler communicates through Facebook and documents his deliveries by posting photos of all his adventures and new friends on the Neighbors Helping Neighbors East County Facebook page.
Seana Fippin is a longtime Brentwood resident and business owner and the mind behind Brentwood Strong, an organization that pairs trusted shoppers with seniors and the immune-compromised who are unable to leave their homes due to the pandemic. She said in the past two months, it has become even more than a shopping network.
“It turned into a higher demand for food,” Fippin explained. “Not even as much with the seniors as with the underserved parts of our community. It’s become about 50/50 now. We are still pairing seniors up, but we are really doing more outreach, helping organize and being boots-on-the-ground for food distribution every week or two.”
Fippin is using her network, working with the City of Brentwood and the Rotary Club of Brentwood to get food to hundreds of families in need. She said she was honored by the recognition but desired to acknowledge the many volunteers who have helped and supported her ideas along the way.
“It’s been an adventure,” she said. “It’s been a lot of special people stepping up, and it’s been humbling. I want to look back after all of these challenges we are all going through and just know that a lot of us stepped up and helped out and did what we could, and I have seen that all over the place, and that’s really the true beauty of our community.”
Vicky Little, owner of Sip-n-Scoop in Brentwood, was making masks before they were mandatory. She had a leftover stockpile of N95 masks from her trips to serve coffee and ice cream to fire victims in the past two years and began donating them to the local medical community in mid-March.
“People had donated the masks to us, so we could wear them when we were serving ice cream from our trailers and wouldn’t get sick, and we had about 300 left over,” Little said. “I reached out on social media and said any local Brentwood doctors or nurses in need could have one.”
Her offer sparked a mask drive to supply local health care facilities with masks. Using her shop as a hub for donations, she helped distribute hundreds of masks. After about six weeks, she said the demand began to die gown.
“Hospitals were getting their stock of personal protection equipment (PPE), and it wasn’t as busy as people thought it was going to be so they weren’t using as many as they thought they would,” Little said. “Then the order came over for regular people to wear masks.”
Little now accepts donated masks at her shop and passes them on to seniors and those in need. She said she is grateful to have her building to offer as a drop-off location.
“I’m paying rent, and why wouldn’t I use my store as a vessel to give back to the community?” Little asked. “The community is buying from us, keeping us open. My thought process is always support the community that is supporting you.”
Bob Butler can be reached on Facebook.
For more information on Brentwood Strong, or to donate, visit www.brentwoodstrong.com.
To donate masks or ask for one, call Sip-n-Scoop at 925-684-7710.
