Residents recognized for aiding firefighters
Photo by Tony Kukulich

During the Bethel Island Municipal Advisory Council meeting Jan. 14, the council and Lea Castleberry from Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis’ office recognized the heroic efforts of Victor Hernandez and Alan Pena for their actions during the early hours of Oct. 27. When a blown transformer sparked a fast-moving fire near the Santiago Mobile Home Park, the pair sounded an early alarm that, according the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Ross Macumber, allowed firefighters to get a jump on the fire and keep it from reaching the park or the new development of Delta Coves, saving lives and property.

