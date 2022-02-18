East County boasts six school administrators recognized by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) for 2022.
In the Knightsen Elementary School District, Superintendent Harvey Yurkovich was named Superintendent of the Year for the ACSA Delta Charter. The East County native said the nomination came as a surprise.
“It all starts with a nomination, and the ACSA Delta Charter brings people together and nominates within the district,” he said. “It’s quite an honor to be recognized amongst your peers for doing great work, especially in these times.”
Yurkovich said it was humbling to consider the work done by everyone in his district to help him receive such praise.
Chris Holland, principal of La Paloma High School in the Liberty Union High School District, won recognition at the Region level.
“Chris is one of the most compassionate school leaders I know,” said LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta. “His calm way motivates his students while at the same time setting expectations for them.”
After winning for the Delta District – which encompasses schools from Pittsburg to Discovery Bay – Holland went on to win Region recognition in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Also in the Liberty District, Heritage High School co-administrator Christopher Lonaker was recognized at the local level for his work. Volta said that Vanessa Rodrique, Special Services Administrator, and Pablo Vega, Technology Administrator, were also nominated.
In the Oakley Union Elementary School District, co-administrator Wendy Fruit won at the local and region levels for co-administrator of the year. She and Holland will both be finalists in their category for the state ACSA Administrator of the Year, though winners for that won’t be announced until the end of March.
“I had no idea I was going to be nominated,” Fruit said. “That was a great surprise. I am overwhelmed by the honor of receiving this award, and this award isn’t just something I earned. It’s a result of the great examples in leadership and mentoring that I received from awesome leaders and staff both in Brentwood and in Oakley.”
Fruit spent 17 years working in the Brentwood Union School District and came to Oakley in 2017. She works at the district office to support student services and serve as program coordinator for before and after school care.
In Brentwood, Liz Ybarra, curriculum and instruction administrator, and Robert Remley, technology administrator, were both recognized by the Delta Charter.
“Mrs. Ybarra works very hard to support teachers and students across all of our elementary schools,” said BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton. “We are so fortunate to have such a dedicated and accomplished educational leader. Mr. Remley has been an outstanding leader during one of the most important transitions in education. As we have moved to a 1:1 technology environment for nearly all of our students, he has taken on so many tasks behind the scenes to support that environment.”
ACSA is the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States, serving more than 17,000 California educators. It advocates for public school students in kindergarten through grade 12, as well as adult learners. Formed in 1971, its mission is to be the driving force of education in California and beyond, according to its website.
One of ACSA’s priorities is to ensure that school leaders are recognized for their excellence. Through the annual awards program, ACSA honors students, administrators and community organizations for their achievements and their dedication to public education at both the regional and state levels.
For more information, visit www.acsa.org.
