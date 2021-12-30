The California Retired Teachers Association Diablo Vista Division recently awarded $150 grants to 16 teachers from school districts in Contra Costa County, including four from East County, to use in their classrooms. The grants were awarded based on clearly stated educational goals for projects that would enhance student learning.
The East County winners included:
Patricia Calderon-Cuevas (Jack London Elementary School in Antioch for kindergarten through second-grade books for students with autism;
Louise Colbert (Excelsior Middle in Byron) for printing and binding for student-written novels;
Heather Dimaggio (Loma Vista High School in Brentwood) for owl pellets, cow eyes and squid for science;
Suzi Redman (Brentwood Elementary School in Brentwood for books with stories of heritage and diverse characters.
CalRTA Diablo Vista has awarded teacher grants annually. Teachers who wanted to be considered had to submit an application along with a one-page summary of the project the grant would help fund. The criteria for winning projects included defined educational goals, creativity and enthusiasm for the project.
Ninety applications were submitted in November. Projects that were supported ranged from funding for power tools for a women’s engineering club to math and reading manipulatives to art and music supplies to books that are culturally and ethnically diverse. For a complete list of winners, visit https://bit.ly/3HfqpCV
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
