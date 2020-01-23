Marching for the vote
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Tamara Mellor, Lynn Confetti-Ledbetter and Kristen Vistalli attended the East County Women’s March celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote. The event was held in Antioch, Saturday, Jan. 18, and was hosted by Antioch Councilmember Lori Ogorchock.

