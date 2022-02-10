Byron’s Campos Family Vineyards scored a Gold for its Big Red Estate red blend and Silvers for their sparkling rose and Reserve Estate red blend.
“This wine really speaks about the hearty variety of grapes on the property,” the winery’s website says about the Gold medal-winning Big Red blend. The blend competed against 43 other wines, including those from well-known wineries such as Bogle.
“We were extremely happy and proud of our wines,” Bryan Lucay of Serendipity Cellars said. Lucay is half of the husband-and-wife team, with his wife Michele, that owns and operates the winery, located on Chestnut Street. “I am especially proud of our Chardonnay.”
Serendipity’s Chardonnay was one of three Double Gold medal winners in a class of 54 wines, competing against wines from well-known wine appellations such as Napa Valley and Russian River Valley. The winery’s Zinfandel, Sauvignon Blanc and Vermentino were all awarded Silver in their respective categories while their Rosé took home a Bronze.
Lucay credits his award-winning wines to the hands-on approach he and his family take to their craft. “We are family-owned and -operated, we touch every vine to ensure the quality of the fruit, we crush every pound of grapes, and we press every gallon of must/wine,” said Lucay. “Everything we do is on the property and cared for by family.”
“Our winemaking approach is geared towards capturing the essence of the fruit and the land it was grown on with all its beauties and difficulties,” Hannah Nicole Vineyards’ website states. “We are fortunate to have a committed and strong crew that is genuinely interested in putting Contra Costa back on the map for interesting and intriguing wines.”
Four Contra Costa County wineries each scored multiple awards at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition that ran from Jan. 11-14.
The competition, begun in 1983 as the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Wine Competition, is the largest competition of American wines in the world, according to its website. The 48 judges (wine and travel writers, and sommeliers) of the 2022 event evaluated 5,816 wines from roughly 1,000 wineries nationwide. Among the thousands of wines entered were some from Campos Family Vineyard in Byron as well as Serendipity Cellars, Bloomfield Vineyards and Hannah Nicole Vineyards, all out of Brentwood. Collectively, the four wineries took home a total of 15 awards.
