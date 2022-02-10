Wineries win big - Serendipity

“We were extremely happy and proud of our wines,” Bryan Lucay of Serendipity Cellars said. Lucay is half of the husband-and-wife team, with his wife Michele, that owns and operates the winery, located on Chestnut Street. “I am especially proud of our Chardonnay.”

Serendipity’s Chardonnay was one of three Double Gold medal winners in a class of 54 wines, competing against wines from well-known wine appellations such as Napa Valley and Russian River Valley. The winery’s Zinfandel, Sauvignon Blanc and Vermentino were all awarded Silver in their respective categories while their Rosé took home a Bronze.

Lucay credits his award-winning wines to the hands-on approach he and his family take to their craft. “We are family-owned and -operated, we touch every vine to ensure the quality of the fruit, we crush every pound of grapes, and we press every gallon of must/wine,” said Lucay. “Everything we do is on the property and cared for by family.”

Double Gold: Chardonnay

Chardonnay $29–$32.99

Silver: Vermentino

Vermentino

Silver: Sauvignon Blanc

SauvignonBlanc/FumeBlanc $20–$25.99

Silver: Zinfandel

Zinfandel $39–$41.99

Bronze: Rosé

Dry Rosé/Blush

Four Contra Costa County wineries each scored multiple awards at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition that ran from Jan. 11-14.

The competition, begun in 1983 as the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Wine Competition, is the largest competition of American wines in the world, according to its website. The 48 judges (wine and travel writers, and sommeliers) of the 2022 event evaluated 5,816 wines from roughly 1,000 wineries nationwide. Among the thousands of wines entered were some from Campos Family Vineyard in Byron as well as Serendipity Cellars, Bloomfield Vineyards and Hannah Nicole Vineyards, all out of Brentwood. Collectively, the four wineries took home a total of 15 awards.

Wineries win big - Bloomfield

Bloomfield Vineyards took home both a Double Gold for their Cabernet Sauvignon and a Gold for their Devil’s Daughter white blend.

“What a privilege to be making wine for 18 years,” the winery, owned by Becky Bloomfield, wrote on social media. “Awards are just the icing on the cake!”

Double Gold: Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon $50–$54.99

Gold: Devil’s Daughter

White Blends $28 and higher
Wineries win big - Hannah Nicole

“Our winemaking approach is geared towards capturing the essence of the fruit and the land it was grown on with all its beauties and difficulties,” Hannah Nicole Vineyards’ website states. “We are fortunate to have a committed and strong crew that is genuinely interested in putting Contra Costa back on the map for interesting and intriguing wines.”

Silver: Mt. Diablo Vin Gris

Dry Rosé/Blush

Silver: Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon $42–$45.99

Bronze: Red Wine

Grenache-leading red blend $30 and higher

Bronze: Viognier

Viognier $27 and higher

Bronze: Balfour Meritage

Cabernet Sauvignon-leading red blend $35-$44.99
Wineries win big - Campos

Byron’s Campos Family Vineyards scored a Gold for its Big Red Estate red blend and Silvers for their sparkling rose and Reserve Estate red blend.

“This wine really speaks about the hearty variety of grapes on the property,” the winery’s website says about the Gold medal-winning Big Red blend. The blend competed against 43 other wines, including those from well-known wineries such as Bogle.

Gold: Big Red Estate Blend

Petit Syrah-leading red blend

Silver: Sparkling Rosé

Rosé (sparkling)

Silver: Reserve Estate Blend

Cabernet Franc-leading red blend
For the full list of winners of the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, visit www.winejudging.com/medal-winners/

