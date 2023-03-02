Dana Eaton mugshot

EATON

Dana Eaton, Ph.D. of the Brentwood Union School District has been selected by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Delta Charter and Region 6 (Contra Costa and Alameda counties) as Superintendent of the Year.

Eaton was nominated by the leaders of the surrounding districts, including the principals and leaders of the school district.

Eaton said Wednesday, “While I am very humbled to be selected, the truth is that there is not a single thing in this district that I do on my own. I am fortunate to work together with amazing staff members, the best students anyone could ask for, committed parents and a dedicated and caring Board of Education in a community that cares. I feel incredibly lucky to live and work in Brentwood.”

