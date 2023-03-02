Dana Eaton, Ph.D. of the Brentwood Union School District has been selected by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Delta Charter and Region 6 (Contra Costa and Alameda counties) as Superintendent of the Year.
Eaton was nominated by the leaders of the surrounding districts, including the principals and leaders of the school district.
Eaton said Wednesday, “While I am very humbled to be selected, the truth is that there is not a single thing in this district that I do on my own. I am fortunate to work together with amazing staff members, the best students anyone could ask for, committed parents and a dedicated and caring Board of Education in a community that cares. I feel incredibly lucky to live and work in Brentwood.”
Eaton has served the students and staff of Brentwood since 2013. He also served as superintendent of Jefferson School District from 2009- 2013. Eaton was the director of student services for BUSD, and in 2003, he opened Pioneer Elementary.
Eaton is a past Brentwood Rotary president and is co-president of the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Eaton was awarded the ACSA Superintendent of the Year award for both the local region, as well as the Bay Area in 2016. He received a 125th anniversary alumni award from the University of La Verne and was named Brentwood Citizen of the Year in 2019 by the Chamber of Commerce.
“We are proud to share this well-deserved recognition of an outstanding leader,” said D. Chris Calabrese, the district’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources.
