A team of seven students from Edna Hill Middle school recently took first place in the 2022 Odyssey of the Minds NorCal State Tournament in the Division 2, Problem #4 - Matryoshka Structure competition.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program involving students from kindergarten through college. Team members work together at a competition to solve a predefined long-term problem and present their solution to the problem.
The team consisting of Jaedel Garcia, Haley Jackson, Marietou Kieta, Makena Mathews, Noah Shappet, Jonathan Tjandra, and Liliana Velez, will now head to the World Finals at Iowa State University on May 30. But they also need the public’s help with a fundraising effort to earn the $13,000 to travel there.
During the 1970s, Odyssey of the Mind evolved out of the innovative teachings of its founder, Dr. C. Samuel Micklus, who was a professor at Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J. His college course "Created Problem Solving" was so popular that in 1978 Micklus created problems for middle and high school schools in New Jersey. What was called the Olympics of the Mind in the 1980s is now an international competition with the Worlds Finals including teams from as far away as Germany, China and India. Annually, about 20,000 people, including team members, coaches, volunteers, and parents, travel to the World Finals, making Odyssey of the Minds an annual Olympics of the Mind.
Each year, teams of up to seven students can choose from one of five Odyssey of the Mind competitive problems on which to compete. In problem #4 the Russian word “Matryoshka” means ‘nesting dolls’ and refers to wooden dolls of decreasing size placed one inside the other. Though Matryoshka means nesting dolls, Odyssey problem #4 did not involve nesting dolls, but instead nesting balsa wood structures of decreasing size placed one inside the other. The outer Matryoshka structure had to be a minimum of 8 inches tall, with a minimum inside clearance of 2 ¼ inches, and had to weigh less than 15 grams (the equivalent of three nickels). To obtain maximum points for this portion of the problem, the outer structure also had to have three smaller, similar and removable, structures which could be nested inside the outermost structure.
The goal for the engineering aspect of problem #4 is to build an outer structure that can hold a maximum amount of vertical load. During the competition, and in front of the judges, the team had to nest, and unnest the four structures, and a tidy figure nested inside the smallest one. After the unnesting, the team had to slide the outer structure down a 2-inch diameter pipe, place a wood base on top of the structure and then stack barbell plates on top of the wood base until the balsa wood failed.
But Odyssey of the Mind is not just about engineering problems. It is also about creativity, and the team had to present the concept of Matryoshka. This team of students was trying to crush this 15-gram balsa wood Matryoshka structure in front of them in a theatrical manner. With creative props, and some funny lines, the team entertained the judges until their 8 minutes of time ran out and their balsa wood structure had 270 pounds of weights stacked on top of it and still had not failed.
The team portrayed a group of archaeologists that stumbled upon an Egyptian tomb in which they found an ancient sarcophagus. Before they realized that they may have made a mistake, they removed the sarcophagus lid and found within it a weird and small wooden structure. Before thinking that they may be making another mistake, they began taking the small structure apart, and when they got to the fourth and smallest structure they found a small wooden figure nestled inside that looked like the ancient Egyptian Queen Cleopatra. Frightened by the tiny figure, one of the archaeologists throws it back into the sarcophagus. In a flash, a beautiful Queen Cleopatra appears in the sarcophagus. Thinking that the wooden structure was cursed, several of the archaeologists then begin stacking weights (representing tomb rocks) onto the structure to crush it and break the curse. All the while, Queen Cleopatra is talking to the archaeologist demanding to know what, in the name of Horus (the ancient Egyptian Deity at the time) was going on.
To help fund the trip to Iowa State in Ames, the team has set up a GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/f1ffb0dc.
