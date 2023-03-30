Edna Hill takes first place at Odyssey of the Mind

Submitted photo

The winning team from Edna Hill Middle School poses in their costumes after taking first place in their challenge.

BRENTWOOD – Noah Shappet faced what might have been his last hurrah at the Odyssey of the Mind state tournament last weekend. The eighth-grader at Edna Hill Middle School is familiar with the tournament, and saved his best work for maybe his last.

Shappet, along with teammates Jaedel Garcia, Emily Ko, Makena Mathews, Jonathan Tjandra, and Rylan Truesdell took first place in their challenge and division at the Odyssey of the Mind state tournament at Adams Middle School, securing them their second consecutive trip to the World Finals at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. on May 24-27.

“We just all wanted to put in our best effort,” Shappet said. “Last year, we went to Worlds and this year we wanted to go to Worlds again.”

