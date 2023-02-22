Effort to save Oakley Senior Center

Photo by Chris Campos

City Manager Josh McMurray told the City Council that the center needs financial help. Without more money, he said the center may be forced to close in two months.

The city could soon be losing one of its vital services aimed at assisting senior citizens and other local residents in need.

The Oakley Senior Center, located off of Second Street near downtown, is in danger of closing permanently due to financial problems. In addition to serving and assisting seniors, the Oakley Senior Center also helps other local residents, providing and distributing food to anyone in need as well as providing other services.

City Manager Josh McMurray told the City Council on Feb. 14 that the center “is in dire straits and in need of financial help.” He added that without more money, the center may be forced to close in two months. Vice Mayor Anissa Williams asked McMurray for a staff report to outline what options the city could find to help the center.

