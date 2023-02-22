Effort to save Oakley Senior Center

The city could soon be losing one of its vital services aimed at assisting senior citizens and other local residents in need.
The Oakley Senior Center, located off of Second Street near downtown, is in danger of closing permanently due to financial problems. In addition to serving and assisting seniors, the Oakley Senior Center also helps other local residents, providing and distributing food to anyone in need as well as providing other services.
City Manager Josh McMurray told the City Council on Feb. 14 that the center “is in dire straits and in need of financial help.” He added that without more money, the center may be forced to close in two months. Vice Mayor Anissa Williams asked McMurray for a staff report to outline what options the city could find to help the center.
Donna Baker, the Oakley Senior Center’s first vice president, said she is asking for a one-time grant of $20,000: $1,700 average monthly expenses for 12 months, except for summer months when water bill increases from $100 month to about $400 because the center pays for watering the park as it’s on the center’s water main.
“For 7 years, we were able to handle bills and do all maintenance on the property,” she said. After closing because of COVID-19 and increased expenses, “we just couldn’t keep up,” she said. “We hope to use the funds as a backup for expenses and continue.”
Baker also said she will try to get the center on the City Council agenda for its meeting on March 14 for more discussion, adding that most cities have senior centers on their park and recreation budgets. Oakley is one of the few cities in the Bay Area where its senior center is not part of the city, she said.
“For the better part of four years, the Oakley Senior Center has been the go-to place to get free groceries of all categories; produce, fruits, dairy, bakery, and meats,” said Allan Perry, president of the Oakley Senior Center. “We serve everyone of any age or residence. The hundreds of local residents have been dependent on every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to get their weekly grocery needs. The closing of the center will halt this valuable service we provide and cause untold financial hardship to the public that rely on this service, not to mention all the other services the center provides.”
The Oakley Senior Center has paid 242 members. Eighteen of them are “golden” members (ages 90 or above), and thus have free membership, which otherwise costs $15 for annual memberships. Prior to signing a lease with the city to rent the former fire house on 215 Second St. seven years ago, a group of seniors who met on a regular basis called themselves “Oakley Seniors” for several years according to board member Judy Holt.
Per the agreement and rent with the city, the Oakley Senior Center would pay for watering the adjacent park and improve and maintain the building and grounds.
Unlike senior centers in nearby Antioch and Brentwood, Oakley’s Senior Center operates as a non-profit “club,” and therefore is not funded by or owned by the city. As a result, the Oakley Senior Center has been forced to pay for all of their own expenses and utilities to remain operational, including building improvements, which has been paid for in part by membership, grants, and other non-profits.
According to Baker, impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced membership amongst seniors still not willing or able to be around large gatherings or attend meetings, less participation in classes and activities, and mounting costs have caused the Oakley Senior Center to lose money, and struggling to stay open.
“We don’t just serve the needs of our seniors, but the entire community,” Baker said. “Anyone in need is given resources to help or suggestions of where to get help. In order to help our community, we opened our doors once a week to distribute food from the Food Bank, White Pony Express, McDonald’s and several grocery stores to feed anyone in need. According to our treasurer, Barbara Sparks, this program alone costs more than $6,000 a year to run the freezers. We had individuals and families that stood in line around the building and down the block waiting their turn to get food. Now, we are down to only about 150 families every Thursday. We still are a food pantry to help anyone who comes to our doors. As a result, our expenses went up due to operational expenses.”
Baker added, “In the past, our largest income was casino trips, which we were not able to continue. The casinos would help pay for the bus, but that is no longer the case.”
Additionally, in the last few months, the center has had a new roof installed paid for by the city, removal and replacement of old kitchen cabinets after receiving a grant from the food bank for new appliances, as well as repair work on the heater and swamp cooler, which was also paid for by the city. To reduce costs and to generate money, three domestic freezers have been sold, and items such as an antique desk, metal cabinet, and massage chair have been donated or put up for sale. Still, according to Baker, more improvements are needed.
“It is my belief that the City of Oakley did not realize what was going on at our center, which was our fault as we tried to take care of everything ourselves,” said Baker. “However, we know the city plans to tear the building down in the next few years. All of us are grateful because when the city became aware of our building needs they listened and gave us help. We believe that the city understands how hard we are working to continue to contribute to seniors and the entire community. In my heart, I know the City of Oakley does not want us to close or go bankrupt.”
According to Baker, all services, classes and support for seniors and the community will stop with the senior center closing and going bankrupt. Costa Café, which provides hot meals and/or a weekly supply of frozen meals, will no longer be able to provide those meals every Wednesday to those in need.
The Oakley Veterans, Lions Club, 4-H, and Meals on Wheels will all have to find a new home, as the senior center offers use of the building free of charge. The Food Bank would have to find another group of volunteers and location, and the front yard from the Rotary Club of Oakley will no longer be maintained by the Oakley Garden Club. Classes and programs such as cane defense, exercise, and fiber arts would also come to a close, as well as the monthly flea market. The adjacent park and grass will be neglected unless the City of Oakley agrees to pay for the watering.
And a receptionist and custodian whose salary is from the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) would also be out of work. In the meantime, Baker and Perry have been continually meeting with city officials to discuss ideas to generate funds or solutions going forward, including asking if the Oakley Senior Center can be part of the city. Fundraising efforts have been put forth in the coming weeks and months to generate funds aimed at keeping the senior center open, as well as requesting assistance and advertising from the city.
Upcoming fundraising events for the Oakley Senior Center include:
A spaghetti feed on Saturday, March 25, featuring pasta, salad, bread, and non-alcoholic beverage for $20. Guests may pre-order eat-in or take-out. According to Baker, a request has been put to the city to allow free use of the Recreational Building on O’Hara Avenue with the added bonus of seating for more people and parking. The Fiber Arts group is making 50 placemats with donated fabric for the first 50 people who attend the spaghetti feed to take home as a ‘thank you’. Individuals and businesses are asked to sponsor a placemat for $20 each. Their name or business card will be attached to every placemat.
A flea market will be held on every first Saturday of every month for $10 a table.
A bus trip to Sky River Casino with Bingo in route on will run Wednesday March 22, for $40 per person paid in advance with the casino giving back $20 to each person on the bus and another $20 for first-time visitors.
A car show on Saturday, May 6, for $20 per car entry.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for their annual membership for $15. Individuals younger than 60 years old are welcome, but will not be able to vote. Residents 90 years old and over are admitted free.
According to Baker, there are enough funds to keep their doors open until May or June, so any or all help is appreciated and welcome. Meanwhile, concerned residents are additionally encouraged to help prevent the Oakley Senior Center from closing by going online and writing in the “Area of Concern” category, or by attending City Council meetings, most notably during the next council meeting on Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Residents are also strongly encouraged to write letters expressing their concern, as Baker noted that written letters are “taken to heart.” The mailing address is P.O. Box 268, Oakley, CA, 94561. The street address: 215 Second St.. The phone number is 925-626-7223.
“Please let the City of Oakley know that you want Oakley Senior Center to survive by either writing the City Council or attending the next council meeting,” she added. “Over the last seven years, we have developed strong connections with each other and the community. We have become an extended family that looks out for each other; for better or worse. I cannot say enough about all of these wonderful people who look out for each other. We must save our senior center.”
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3KnSGfj.
