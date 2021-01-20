Each February the Elderly Wish Foundation celebrates their recipients, volunteers and sponsors with a black tie gala known as the “Heart to Heart Ball,” but this year the event will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Regardless of the pandemic, our foundation is celebrating a 20 year tradition of making senior wishes come true with our Heart to Heart “Gala To Go,” said Mary Chapman, executive director.
The Gala to Go will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27. Attendees can order their dinners online for $50 per couple and can pick up their dinners between 3 and 5 p.m. at Tre Vista Senior Living, 3950 Lone Tree Way in Antioch. Dinner includes BBQ tri tip, pulled pork, chicken, macaroni and cheese, carrot coleslaw, rolls and homemade brownies. The silent auction begins Saturday, Feb. 20, and closes on the day of the gala, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m.
For more information, www.elderlywish.org, email info@elderlywish.org or call 925-978-1883.
