MARTINEZ -- In what could be a strong indicator of the Bay Area’s economic health, the Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services Department reports seeing a sizable spike in registered job seekers for its 2022 Spring Career Fair last week.
“We were only expecting about a hundred job seekers so we kept the number of employment recruiters down to fifteen,” said EHSD Workforce Services Specialist Patience Ofodu. “But with the shocking amount of interest now pushing close to 400 people, we had to accept more employer recruiters who were on the waiting list.” The number of employers seeking employees has nearly tripled for the 2022 Contra Costa Spring Career Fair on Tuesday, June 28, from 1-4 p.m., at 4071 Port Chicago, Suite 250, in Concord.
Some employers who will be at the Contra Costa Spring Career Fair are Tesla, Amazon, Southwest Airlines, United States Postal Service, Transportation Security Agency (TSA), and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) to name a few. “If everyone who registered for the career fair attends, the employers will have a dream come true,” says Ofodu.
The Contra Costa Spring Career Fair will also include free career counseling and resume reviews as well as job seeker services for veterans, youths and individuals with disabilities.
