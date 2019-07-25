Empowering RadKIDS

Students from the Byron Union School District recently participated in a week-long RadKIDS program at the Discovery Bay Community Center. The nonprofit national organization is designed to empower children and parents with skill-based curriculum that strengthens children’s personal boundaries and fosters parental confidence. Topics included understanding predator tricks, resistance strategies for preventing abduction, internet safety and how to stay safe at home, in school and in public places such as parks. To learn more about the RadKIDS program, visit www.radkids.org.
