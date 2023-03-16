Empowerment Day event inspires girls

Photo by Oakley Union Elementary School District

The Oakley Union Elementary School District and the Rotary Club of Oakley celebrated International Women’s Day by co-hosting their first Girls’ Empowerment Day. Tara Sanders was the keynote speaker.

OAKLEY – The Rotary Club of Oakley and the Oakley Union Elementary School District co-hosted its first Girls’ Empowerment Day on International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8 as 275 8th-grade girls from Delta Vista and O’Hara Park Middle Schools were encouraged to visualize their high school, college and career goals.

Oakley Rotary president Thuy DaoJensen was the impetus for this event since she wrote a Rotary District Grant that would pay for it. DaoJensen was inspired to organize the event since she was elected president of the Oakley Rotary at the same time Rotary International inducted its first female president, Jennifer E. Jones, after 115 years of only male presidents.

According to DaoJensen, the goal of Girls’ Empowerment Day is to motivate eighth-grade girls to discuss their high school expectations and career goals so they may start planning for their futures. DaoJensen is a former education professor who serves on the Brentwood Union School District Board and wanted to encourage young women to imagine their futures.

