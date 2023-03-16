Empowerment Day event inspires girls

OAKLEY – The Rotary Club of Oakley and the Oakley Union Elementary School District co-hosted its first Girls’ Empowerment Day on International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8 as 275 8th-grade girls from Delta Vista and O’Hara Park Middle Schools were encouraged to visualize their high school, college and career goals.
Oakley Rotary president Thuy DaoJensen was the impetus for this event since she wrote a Rotary District Grant that would pay for it. DaoJensen was inspired to organize the event since she was elected president of the Oakley Rotary at the same time Rotary International inducted its first female president, Jennifer E. Jones, after 115 years of only male presidents.
According to DaoJensen, the goal of Girls’ Empowerment Day is to motivate eighth-grade girls to discuss their high school expectations and career goals so they may start planning for their futures. DaoJensen is a former education professor who serves on the Brentwood Union School District Board and wanted to encourage young women to imagine their futures.
“I know how important it is to encourage young women to visualize their future selves, as constant learners and in leadership roles,” she said. “The way to do that is through storytelling by diverse women of how they overcame struggles, both personal and career, identifying what lowered expectations of womens’ abilities looks like and how to navigate through that, and to view women as mentors and supporters. When young women see other women, especially women of color, in careers that are historically White male dominant, it encourages them to imagine themselves in those roles too.”
The event featured a panel of diverse career-driven women and included:
- Pittsburg Mayor Shanelle Scales-Preston
- Angela Gaines, a security adviser at Chevron
- Karla Guzman-Palacios, finance professional at New York Life
- Jacqueline Dela Merced M.D., Sutter Health OB/Gyn
- former Oakley mayor Claire Alaura
- Yared Oliveros, senior Diversity & Inclusion Business Partner at Tesla.
The keynote speaker was Tara Sanders, manager for Workforce Development at Contra Costa Community College District and owner of Dale Vino, the first wine bar in Pittsburg.
DaoJensen said that exposing young girls to strong women empowers them to plan for their futures.
“When we provide eighth-grade girls with examples of strong women with careers in their community, we empower young women to start planning for their futures of fulfilling and productive lives.”
