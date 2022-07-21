All-Abilities Day

Video by Nikolas Koscher

Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley recently held an all-abilities day, allowing visitors, assisted by staff, to explore at their own pace. The event allowed outdoor enthusiasts to travel along paved trails with stations where they could examine fur, listen to birds, sketch wildlife, watch the Delta water for animal activity and paint the view. All indoor and outdoor activities were wheelchair-accessible. At right, a visitor touches a snake. At far right, an attendee feels fur and, at left, young visitors try their hands at fishing. At far right, attendees examine an animal bone.

[Photos] All-Abilities Day at Big Break Regional Shoreline

