Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley recently held an all-abilities day, allowing visitors, assisted by staff, to explore at their own pace. The event allowed outdoor enthusiasts to travel along paved trails with stations where they could examine fur, listen to birds, sketch wildlife, watch the Delta water for animal activity and paint the view. All indoor and outdoor activities were wheelchair-accessible. At right, a visitor touches a snake. At far right, an attendee feels fur and, at left, young visitors try their hands at fishing. At far right, attendees examine an animal bone.
featured
Enjoying the outdoors at Big Break Regional Shoreline
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Oakley police searching for additional alleged victims of woman already charged with lewd and lascivious acts with multiple boys
- Heritage High alum Paul Blackburn gets MLB All-Star nod
- 23 arrested after felony search warrants served in Antioch
- Antioch crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
- Brentwood combats illicit cannabis market; raises fines for each cannabis plant cultivated in excess of the number allowed by state law
- Vehicle crash injures 1 on Brentwood Boulevard
- Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant delivers annual ‘State of the City’ address
- Crews battling vegetation fire on Deer Valley Road in Brentwood
- 2 people, 4 pets displaced in house fire in Brentwood
- World champion Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps performs locally
Videos
Collections
- Cities where houses sell fastest near Santa Cruz
- Cities with least home inventory in Fresno metro area
- Cities with least home inventory in Madera metro area
- Cities with least home inventory in Napa metro area
- [Photos] Brentwood Boulevard crash
- Cities with least home inventory in Riverside metro area
- Cities where houses sell fastest near Yuba City
- [Photos] Antioch 5K
- [Photos] Poe Court House Fire
- [Photos] July 2022 Pets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.