Local investment company Apex Securities & Asset Management announced Eric Soiland, senior financial advisor, has joined the practice as of April 17.
A Brentwood resident Soiland is a certified financial planner professional with over 30 years of investment experience.
“I have known Eric for over 25 years,” Apex Securities Branch Manager David Roche said. “And he has a sterling reputation in the industry. In fact, I’ve been trying to get him on board for several years.”
Soiland specializes in retirement planning focusing on assisting divorcee’s and widows with their unique investment issues.
“I can’t wait to begin working with the people in the community that I have lived for the past 30 years and look forward to being even more involved in Brentwood and the East County,” Soiland said.
As an essential business, Apex Securities & Asset Management is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC WFAFN, Member SIPC. Apex Securities & Asset Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.
For more information, contact Soiland at 925-516-2739.
