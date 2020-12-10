Everyone Has A Story: Bruce Ghiselli

In each of us there is a passion that is sewn into our fabric, like a roadmap, to provide direction on how we view life.
This passion provides the insight of who we are, how we treat others and guides us in making critical decisions. For Bruce Ghiselli, his roadmap is serving others. Throughout his life that is what he’s done.
Born in San Francisco’s Italian neighborhood North Beach, Ghiselli moved with his family to Oakley when he was 3 years old. Ghiselli’s father along with the family relative, Enrico Cinquini, were offered the opportunity to take over an Oakley drug store. While San Francisco was a growing city by the ocean, Oakley was a farming community by the Delta with less than 1,000 residents and no traffic lights. The Ghiselli family made Oakley their home.
In the early 1940s, Oakley was far from the city it is today. Ghiselli attended a two-room schoolhouse for first and second grade. He entered Norcross Elementary, now Oakley Elementary, for third through eighth grade.
A 1960 graduate of Antioch High School, he followed the path of many East County residents of the time. Ghiselli commuted with friends to Diablo Valley College. LMC had not been built yet. He worked at the old Papermill Factory and later he switched to DuPont doing shift work.
Ghiselli was always a hard worker. He left shift work and managed a men’s clothing store in Antioch. This all changed in 1966. While no longer protected from the Vietnam War through a college deferment, he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
At 23 years old, he gladly served his country though he was now happily married. He was older than most drafted during that time. He was more mature and adjusted to any duty he was assigned. As a sergeant, he was stationed in an isolated area of South Korea on a hillside most people didn’t know existed. With 144 soldiers in his company, he served as a leader to do whatever America needed. He adapted to isolation.
Upon his return from the army, Ghiselli accepted a position with PG&E. On the job, he broke his femur and was bedridden and confined to the hospital for six months. It was through this ordeal that he realized no matter your condition, somebody may be in a more difficult place.
On his sixth month of hospitalization, he was finally able to be wheeled to the patio of Delta Memorial Hospital to enjoy the warm sun. As he pondered his condition, he saw a man with an amputated leg. Perhaps this awakened what Ghiselli already had in him. He recognized he could do more. Despite six surgeries over three years, Bruce kept his determination to make a difference.
Upon his return to PG&E as a field engineer, he was delighted that his office had not changed, and his files were still there. Some of his cases were still open. It was as if he lost no time. He looked at all of this as a gift.
From his parents’ influence as active community members, Bruce would attend city meetings and eventually move into elected positions where he became involved in the planning commission meetings for East Contra Costa County. He worked on Contra Costa County’s General Plan Update. There was always the battle of growth versus no growth. Ghiselli was the common sense balance between the two groups. He recognizes that some things never change.
Ghiselli served in many positions in Brentwood and East Contra Costa County. From 1976 to 1987, he served as Brentwood mayor and vice mayor. Ghiselli has that rare talent of negotiating with anyone. When there was friction between city representatives, he would be the voice of reason. In 1999, he served as chairman for the Contra Costa County Open Space and Agricultural subcommittee reviewing the county’s general plan. There were 13 members and he held the only elected position on this committee. Six of the members supported growth. Six supported no growth. And then there was Ghiselli. He was the voice of reason who looked at long-term ramifications of the committee’s decisions.
Ghiselli continued his community involvement through the Lions Club and continues to contribute to the Brentwood community as a Rotarian. In the Lions Club, he served all the positions including president. In Rotary, he served every position also to include president, treasurer, and foundations director. For the last 37 years, Ghiselli continued to be one of the most active members of the Rotary Club of Brentwood. He has been recognized as Rotarian of the Year twice. He was awarded the highest honor, the Rotarian Lifetime Achievement Award, for his outstanding service and his continued work as a member of Rotary and as an outstanding citizen of Brentwood.
Ghiselli wears his passion for serving others. Serving others is who he is, whether it is through city politics, volunteer service or just the simplicities of recognizing people’s needs every day. With his wife who also served the community as a trustee of the Liberty School Board for eight years and her years owning a preschool, his two daughters and five growing grandchildren, Ghiselli is fully devoted to the fabric of our community. For Ghiselli, serving others is not a seasonal thing. It is the lifeline of who he is.
– Submitted by Christina Dalton
