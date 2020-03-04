Excelsior moves up in regional competition
Photo by Marla Luckhardt

On Saturday, Feb. 29, the team from Excelsior Middle School participated in the annual Odyssey of the Mind Regional Competition for Problem 1 and won. The team will now move on to the regional competition in Sacramento.

