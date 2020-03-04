On Saturday, Feb. 29, the team from Excelsior Middle School participated in the annual Odyssey of the Mind Regional Competition for Problem 1 and won. The team will now move on to the regional competition in Sacramento.
Excelsior Middle School team wins Odyssey of the Mind Regional Competition for Problem 1
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- DUI suspected in head-on collision in Brentwood
- Brentwood Union School District provides update on negotiations with Brentwood Teachers Association
- Antioch High School on lockdown
- Liberty Future Farmers of America. chapter celebrates 90 years
- District Attorney's Office charges Antioch woman for workers’ compensation fraud
- Angels among us
- Bristow Middle School's seventh-, eighth-grade teams finish season undefeated
- Fogelstrom takes reins of Heritage football
- Student murals coming to Brentwood library
- City of Oakley loosens restrictions on residential childcare homes
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Donkey Basketball at Liberty High School
- [Photos] Head-on collision Lone Tree Way
- [Photos] Quarterfinal round North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships
- [Photos] Liberty vs. Heritage girls soccer 2-6-2020
- [Photos] North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships - Liberty vs. Berkeley
- [Photos] Special Olympics at Heritage High School
- [Photos] North Coast Section Division 1 Girls’ Soccer Championships - Liberty H.S.
- [Photos] North Coast Section Division 1 Boys' Basketball Championships - Heritage HS
- [Photos] CIF State Girls' Basketball Championships - Division I - Heritage High School
- [Photos] Candlelight vigil for slain Antioch teen, Jonathan Parker
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.