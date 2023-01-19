Expressing themselves through art

Photo courtesy of Kristin Hill

Jaxon Hill shows off his certificate from the Delta Council of PTAs Reflections Art Program. Jaxon was recognized for his film production submission in the intermediate level.

The Delta Council of PTAs recently recognized seven students for their submissions to the annual National PTA Reflections Art Competition.

Murphy Boyd, Isabella Cook, Jenan Hassan, Jaxon Hill, Jeremiah Mamada, and Kylee Murphy all won their school-level and regional competitions, and will move on to compete at the county level. Abby Gault did not make it to the regional level, but was recognized for her photography submission.

The Delta Council includes Parent Teacher Associations from 21 schools in the Antioch, Brentwood, Byron and Oakley school districts. Liberty Union High School and Knightsen Elementary districts do not have official PTAs and so were not part of the competition.

