Expressing themselves through art

The Delta Council of PTAs recently recognized seven students for their submissions to the annual National PTA Reflections Art Competition.
Murphy Boyd, Isabella Cook, Jenan Hassan, Jaxon Hill, Jeremiah Mamada, and Kylee Murphy all won their school-level and regional competitions, and will move on to compete at the county level. Abby Gault did not make it to the regional level, but was recognized for her photography submission.
The Delta Council includes Parent Teacher Associations from 21 schools in the Antioch, Brentwood, Byron and Oakley school districts. Liberty Union High School and Knightsen Elementary districts do not have official PTAs and so were not part of the competition.
In all, 23 students from Timber Point Elementary participated in the competition. Timber Point Principal Susan Evans expressed her appreciation for the PTA volunteers and pride in her students.
“Thanks to Timber Point PTA and staff who served as judges, our students were able to participate in Reflections,” Evans said. “We are extremely proud of all the students who entered in the different categories.”
Delta Council President Corrine Bielejeski said six to 10 of the 21 East County schools in the council normally participate, but many are still struggling to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and navigating the ropes of being full-time PTAs back in school. With only Timber Point participating, the competition was much smaller than normal this year, but she hopes to see more schools participate next year.
Submissions from Timber Point’s students will go on to compete at the county level.
“Of the seven we recognized, six students moved on to the county competition,” Bielejeski said. “We had winners in the primary – or TK to second grade – division, and the intermediate – or third through fifth grade – division.”
The theme for the contest changes each year, and this year’s theme was “Show Your Voice,” with categories in visual arts, film, literature and photography. In addition to their submissions, each student had to include a written statement explaining how their art showed their “voice.”
The National PTA’s Reflections Art Program began in 1969 and invites students in TK through high school to submit original works of art in response to a theme. Students enter their school competition first, with winning entries moving on to regional – in this case, the Delta Council of PTAs – then county, state and national competitions.
Bielejeski said the Delta Council continues to promote art to students and celebrates every entry it receives in the Reflections program.
“Visual arts are very competitive, but we always tell people you don’t have to be the best artist for Reflections, we are looking for people to be creative and interpret this year’s theme,” she said. “This isn’t just the ‘best picture wins’ kind of contest … we love to run these sorts of programs for our students.”
The Delta Council of PTAs exists to help all local PTAs succeed in their mission of helping their school and students. Bielejeski noted the council offers a variety of support mechanisms for PTAs from running programs like Reflections to training officers. They also work with the County PTA council – known as the 32nd District – to accomplish some of their goals.
“It can be really difficult to navigate some of the things you have to do, and we want to help our units get trained,” Bielejeski said. “The 32nd district also gets the county together to advocate for things like arts education in school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.