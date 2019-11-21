This month, the Thompson family is giving thanks for the continued absence of 3-year-old Averie’s cancer.
Diagnosed as a baby, Averie spent over a year on an aggressive treatment plan to battle her stage four Neuroblastoma , a cancer commonly found in the adrenal glands of young children. She ended her treatment last December and has been cancer-free for the past year.
“Averie is fabulous; she just had scans a few months ago and she is still clear of cancer,” said Averie’s mom, Cassie Thompson.
Averie has also been diagnosed with Sotos Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes rapid growth and learning delays. Thompson said her daughter is currently in physical, occupational and speech therapies and will soon be starting a special education preschool class through the Brentwood Union School District.
Thompson and her husband, Ricky, have pulled through all the stress and heartache a cancer diagnosis brings to a family. With the help of the local community and the fundraising efforts of Thompson’s mom, Michele Moore, things are mostly back to normal.
“My husband and I both had to quit our jobs during Averie’s treatment,” Thompson explained. “Shortly after her treatment ended, (Ricky) started back to work.”
Thompson added that the sheer amount of appointments, treatments, driving back and forth to Oakland and the mountain of paperwork involved was more than one person could handle while still caring for Averie. But they did what they had to do for their daughter.
“At the end of the day, both parents just wanted to be there for a kid with cancer,” Thompson said.
Earlier this year, Moore hosted two fundraisers to help the family get back on their feet and meet the continuing demands of medical and living expenses. Through the events, she was able to raise $57,000.
“I went into full fundraising mode for them,” Moore recalled. “Now, we want to establish a foundation to help other families who find themselves in this horrific situation. We want to give back to this community who has been phenomenal about everything.”
The latest fundraising effort on Averie’s behalf is a push by Heritage High School in Brentwood to raise $10,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to send Averie and her parents to Disney World. Moore, who used to work for the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD), was touched when she learned they were working with Make-A-Wish to bring Averie’s dream to fruition.
“The Liberty district has been phenomenal for Averie’s support,” Moore noted. “When we heard that the rally might be at Liberty or Heritage, we thought it was awesome. The community is just remarkable, really. For Heritage to pick up the fundraiser just melts me.”
To date, HHS has raised $2,300, much of it from the pockets of its own students. Anyone in the community can donate to Averie’s Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World at www.tinyurl.com/averiesmakeawish.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.