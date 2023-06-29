Farewell to a veteran
Photo by Christian Raitt

The late Stephen Paul Todd had a hero’s send-off on Saturday, June 24, when the VFW Post 10789 honored Past Commander Todd with a military memorial service. Todd’s body had a police escort from his home to the memorial service at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building where several hundred friends and family honored him. He also was honored by the Federal Protective Services Honor Guard, Marine Corps League detachment 1155, VFW Post 10789 Honor Guard, Department of Homeland Security, and the Brentwood Police Department.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.