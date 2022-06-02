The Sunday morning farmers market returns to Discovery Bay this weekend on June 5.
Managed by the San Joaquin Certified Farmers Market (SJCFM), the event will run every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon through September.
“We will have plenty of fresh produce,” said SJCFM owner Chris Dutra. “I’m anticipating a lot of people will hit the market before they go on their boats, so I’m trying to stack it with easy-to-take goods like kettle corn and quick snacks. So if they are headed out on the water, they can grab something.”
Dutra said he looks forward to welcoming people to the farmers market.
“The success of the market depends on the community’s support,” he said. “This is all local farmers and baked good, local artists, and the only way for it to be successful is to have the community come out and support us.”
For more information, call 209-405-2074 or visit www.sjcfarmersmarket.com.
