Blues legend Chris Cain recently performed at the California Theatre in Pittsburg, where he played to an enthusiastic crowd. Cain is an American blues and jazz guitarist from San Jose. He has received numerous Blues Music Award nominations throughout his career and released his latest album “Chris Cain” in 2017.
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Proposed motocross changes spark debate
- Contra Costa County takes aim at illegal dumping
- Legislation for removal of abandoned commercial vessels sailing forward
- Brentwood educator reflects on satisfying career
- Rattlesnake advisory
- Two parks coming to Brentwood
- Longtime teacher, coach named Freedom High athletic director
- Astronomy Night at the Stone House
- Local activist Brandon Gruber awarded in London
- Oakley water supply is flush
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.