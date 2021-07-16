Do you have a favorite eatery in Oakley? A special park you enjoy or a local business that has gone above and beyond? Now is your final chance to thank local merchants and professionals with a Best of Oakley vote.
The Best of Oakley annual magazine is gearing up and there is still time for residents throughout East County to weigh-in on their favorite merchants in Oakley and Bethel Island. Let your local businesses know how much you appreciate them. A vote is an opportunity to let your voice be heard and to show merchants and business owners how much you value them. And for the recipients, it’s a chance to proudly display their Best of Oakley stickers in their office windows or business vehicles, and know they have been recognized as a Best Of winner.
Voters will automatically have their ballots entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Oakley’s Black Bear Diner.
So hop online at https://www.thepress.net/boo_ballot/. Voting ends on July 19 at 5 p.m.
