First Oratorical Fest on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to showcase Black authors

To celebrate Black History Month, the Pioneer Parents Club is hosting their first Oratorical Fest and showcase at Pioneer Elementary school, Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The showcase will be in the multipurpose room at 2010 Shady Willow Lane from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Oratorical Fest will feature performances by Pioneer Elementary students, who could choose an African-American-authored piece of poetry, speech, or monologue. Students were encouraged to research an African-American figure and submit a video performance, which would be featured in either the showcase or on the Pioneer Parents' Club website for viewing.
The Pioneer Parents' Club Diversity, Equity and Inclusion co-chair Yanira Wandera says this event stems from wanting to showcase Black excellence and thought leadership throughout the decades.
“The community has received it really well,” she said. “We have 16 acts lined up, most of them are oratorical contributions where students chose poems and speeches to present.”
The event will also include dance performances, and the show will open with a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and also feature performances of “My People” by Langston Hughes and “Phenomenal Woman: Four poems celebrating women” by poet Maya Angelou.
The Pioneer Parents' Club was inspired by the Oakland Unified School District Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Fest, which is in its 44th year, “In Oakland, the Oratorical is district wide and is actually a competition,” Wandera said. “Our hope is that over time, more schools will join us, so we can create a district wide celebratory movement where we can do something together across the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.