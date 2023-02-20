First Oratorical Fest on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to showcase Black authors

To celebrate Black History Month, the Pioneer Parents Club is hosting their first Oratorical Fest and showcase at Pioneer Elementary school, Wednesday, Feb. 22. 

The showcase will be in the multipurpose room at 2010 Shady Willow Lane from 6:30-8:30 p.m. 

The Oratorical Fest will feature performances by Pioneer Elementary students, who could choose an African-American-authored piece of poetry, speech, or monologue. Students were encouraged to research an African-American figure and submit a video performance, which would be featured in either the showcase or on the Pioneer Parents' Club website for viewing.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription