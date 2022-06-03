Brentwood residents momentarily put down their purchases at the Brentwood Farmers Market to show off their dance moves during an exuberant flash mob in downtown Brentwood on May 21. “We did this purely for fun,” said one participant. “We’ve been cooped up for what, two years, with COVID. Now that everything is open, we figured ‘why not?’ Today is such a beautiful day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Does Oakley need a new library?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Home destroyed in fire in Oakley
- Alexis Gabe believed murdered, only suspect fatally shot
- Oakley police to hold news conference on Alexis Gabe case
- Murder suspect in the Alexis Gabe case killed following alleged attack on law enforcement officers
- Heritage High School announces hiring of three new varsity coaches
- Major League Fishing event at Bethel Island
- Brentwood police seek owners of possibly stolen packages, property recovered during arrest of suspected thieves
- Brentwood school district hosts summer meal program
- Contra Costa County’s Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit keeps boaters safe on the Delta
- Restoring the glory of a Delta favorite
Videos
Collections
- [Slideshow] Claret Court Fire in Oakley
- [Slideshow} Oakley House Fire
- Song of the summer the year you graduated from high school
- [Photos] Liberty baseball team defeats Acalanes in North Coast Section playoffs
- [Photos] Postseason track and field photos
- [Photos] May 2022 Pets
- [Photos] Tri-Valley Track and Field Championships
- [Photos] Anderson Avenue fire
- [Slideshow] Station 95 opens in Oakley
- 50 memorable movie cameos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.