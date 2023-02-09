Florists call it “hell week” because Valentine’s Day demands early preparation and organization for small flower shops.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, 2023 is projected to have one of the highest-grossing Valentine’s Days on record. This year, the NRF projects that romantics will spend $25.9 billion, a jump from the $23.9 billion spent in 2022 including $23 billion on flowers alone, says the society of American Florists. That’s about $192.80 per consumer on average, the NRF says, making Feb. 14 the most hectic holiday in the flower industry.

Consequently, florists encourage customers to submit their Valentine’s Day orders as early as possible, be specific about their orders, ensure their florist has an actual address, and expect to pay extra for delivery at a particular time.

