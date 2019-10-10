Flying high at the California Capital Airshow

Vintage aircraft, aerial performances and thrilling demonstrations highlighted the California Capital Airshow (CCA) last weekend in Rancho Cordova. Established in 2004, the California Capital Airshow is a family-friendly annual event designed to honor the region’s rich aviation heritage and veterans while using the power and magic of flight to inspire young people. CCA gives back to the community through scholarships, charitable group donations and educational youth programming throughout the year. Performances this year included the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, CA Air National Guard, Patriot Parachute Team and more.
Top Story
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
What service do you use to watch T.V.?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Contra Costa County prepares for possible PG&E power shutoffs
- City of Oakley extends short-term rental ban
- Sheriff responds to report of beatings, possible shooting in Knightsen
- German man arrested for misconduct with Brentwood minor
- New Liberty High School girls' tennis coach a familiar face
- Volunteers help Brentwood veteran in need
- Athlete of the Week: Annaliesse Rivera
- Contra Costa County offers couples chance to say “I Boo”
- Liberty basketball program hosts successful youth camp
- An Antioch Panther homecoming
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] 2019 Heart of Oakley Festival
- [Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming game
- [Photos] 2019 Liberty vs. Freedom Bell Game
- [Photos] Brentwood rollover accident 10-2-19
- [Photos] Liberty High School vs. Antioch High School football
- [Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming parade
- [Photos] Freedom High School 2019 homecoming parade
- [Photos] California Capital Airshow 10-5-19
- [Photos] East Family Justice Center
- [Photos] October 2019 Pets
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.