Flying high at the California Capital Airshow

Photos by Tony Kukulich

The WWII-era Bearcat is among the fastest propeller-driven aircraft ever built.

Vintage aircraft, aerial performances and thrilling demonstrations highlighted the California Capital Airshow (CCA) last weekend in Rancho Cordova. Established in 2004, the California Capital Airshow is a family-friendly annual event designed to honor the region’s rich aviation heritage and veterans while using the power and magic of flight to inspire young people. CCA gives back to the community through scholarships, charitable group donations and educational youth programming throughout the year. Performances this year included the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, CA Air National Guard, Patriot Parachute Team and more.

