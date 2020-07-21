Masked Brentwood farmer statue

Photo by Aly Brown 

Mask regulations have even begun to affect even the inanimate residents of Brentwood, as evidenced here with the City Park farmer statue. Covering both his nose and mouth, his bandana is COVID-19 appropriate and sets a good example for the rest of us!

