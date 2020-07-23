Every Friday morning, members of the Oakley Senior Citizens along with local volunteers, provide free, fresh groceries to residents in need.
“This is open to the public,” said Tim Lear, president of the Oakley Senior Citizens and East County Senior Coalition. “When we give food away, we give it to everyone that needs it. So everyone that needs food can come here get in our food line, write down their name, address and phone number and how many people are in their home.”
The food distribution program, held at the Oakley Senior Center, is augmented by donations from various groups including the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County as well Grocery Outlet and White Pony Express.
During the current COVID-19 pandemic, additional safety precautions have been put in place.
“We have our people standing in line all masked up with gloves,” Lear said. “(Recipients) are not allowed to touch anything when they come in. All they can do is hold their bag open, and they go to the first person, and that first person gives them … their food.”
In attendance at the Friday food distribution are local Rotary club members who help take groceries to recipients’ cars or deliver food to homes.
“(The rotarians) also do food distribution,” added Lear. “We have people who are homebound; they don’t have transportation, or they are too scared to come out because they don’t want to wear a mask or have some kind of underlying illness and they are scared.”
Jim Fridas, project coordinator for the senior center spoke about the work the center is doing.
“It’s a good feeling (to help) when you know when people aren’t working anymore, and they need food especially if they have children,” Fridas said. “The last thing you want to do is children going to bed at night without food, and that is just too much of that going on in America today.”
Lear described the increased need for food at the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic.
“We have more customers,” Lear said. “We’ve seen a big rise in it this year. We’ve had people lined up all the way to the corner down here. So they not only go around the building (but) all the way around the corner. We’ve had a lot of people here.”
The food distribution program is held every Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Oakley Senior Center, 215 Second Street. For more information, call 925-626-7223.
