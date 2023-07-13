Football coach teaching not just Xs and Os

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Antioch football head coach Brett Dudley teaches about home buying during the team’s Money Mondays class.

During the COVID-19 lockdown three years ago, Antioch High School football coach Brett Dudley started to learn about basic investing and financial literacy through audiobooks and podcasts when it clicked: kids at Antioch High aren’t taught financial literacy in school.

So with nothing but time, he decided to teach his players what he’s learned and implemented financially into his own life.

“This is an area where kids just don’t learn about in school,” Dudley said. “Many of them don’t learn about it from their parents or anybody else in their life, so somebody’s got to teach it to them.

