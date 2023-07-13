Football coach teaching not just Xs and Os

During the COVID-19 lockdown three years ago, Antioch High School football coach Brett Dudley started to learn about basic investing and financial literacy through audiobooks and podcasts when it clicked: kids at Antioch High aren’t taught financial literacy in school.
So with nothing but time, he decided to teach his players what he’s learned and implemented financially into his own life.
“This is an area where kids just don’t learn about in school,” Dudley said. “Many of them don’t learn about it from their parents or anybody else in their life, so somebody’s got to teach it to them.
“We were working from home. We weren’t practicing football, our district wouldn’t let us do football activities, so I needed something to stay busy.”
Dudley hosts a class he calls “Money Mondays” with his players – roughly a half-hour class before his team goes to lift weights and practice during the team’s summer camp. Now in its third year, the Panthers have learned lessons about investing and compound interest, retirement accounts, credit cards and credit score, and, most recently, home buying.
Each class is detailed with showing all of the “whats” and “how what works”, but not so complicated in the way a financial class would be with the specifics, Dudley said, adding that it allows the players to comprehend the week’s lesson relatively easily. Each lesson ties within each other with Dudley navigating and connecting the dots as he goes week by week.
“We’re stacking up little building blocks where we can have some things in each week that call back to the past concepts that we’ve learned,” he said.
He added that the credit card lesson from two weeks ago was his favorite.
“It’s about ways that. Even before they turn 18, they can start improving their credit score,” Dudley said. “To a lot of people, credit cards are taboo subjects because you can get yourself in a lot of trouble. So I explained to the kids that it’s no different than a weapon or anything else that could be dangerous if you use it wrong. If you use it correctly, there are a lot of benefits to it.”
Dudley’s course doesn’t go into the student-athlete’s current environment of NIL deals, or “Name, Image and Likeness” that a lot of football players especially seem to receive when they get officially offered by a major Division-I college program. He says that his course is more aimed to help the kids become successful adults.
“My bigger goal is to get them basic financial concepts that they need to be successful adults so they don’t get themselves into a bunch of debt or bad problems as things go on,” he said. “We haven’t had a player that’s gotten NIL money, but if it would’ve come around a few years earlier I would’ve imagined (former Antioch running back Najee Harris) would have gotten a pretty substantial NIL package.”
“We’re definitely ready for it when we get a player of that caliber that somebody’s offering some big bucks for. But we’re just focusing more on just general, broad financial concepts that they need to understand.”
Dudley, who’s also the athletic director at Antioch, hasn’t spread the program out for the rest of the athletic department and Antioch’s teams. He has kept it with the football program because he spends a majority of his time with the football team and they have classroom time during the summer anyways.
Earlier this year, California Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) introduced a bill that would require public high schools and charter schools to offer personal finance classes that would be required for graduation. Antioch offers a basic financial class already, but that is geared more like a business class, Dudley said, while his course aims at being more practical with real-life implications.
“I try to give as many tangible examples that they can actually envision or grasp,” he said.
“I think most schools could carve out a little 30-minute window once a week to talk about some basic financial literacy concepts,” he said. “I get money is sometimes a taboo subject. I’m very open and honest with the kids about it and haven’t had a parent complain. I told them if their parents want to talk about any of the stuff that we talked about, I’m happy to talk to them about it.”
