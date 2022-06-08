FOREJOUR lead vocalist David Kelleher, and Neal Crouch on guitar perform during Discovery Bay's Summer Jam concert on June 4 at the Discovery Bay Community Center.
A large crowd converged on the community center's back lawn to hear the Foreigner and Journey tribute band. The concert, the first of two in the Summer Jam Concert Series, was put on by the Town of Discovery Bay and the Discovery Bay Lions Club.
The free second concert, scheduled for Sept. 17, is expected to feature Fleetwood Mask, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. The Sept. 17 concert is again scheduled for the Discovery Bay Community Center, 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Dogs, bikes, skateboards, ect. are not permitted inside the event. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. No outside food, drinks, outside coolers or easy-up tents are allowed.
For more information, call 925-634-1733
