Nathaniel Perez
Photo courtesy of Valerie Recacho

Nathaniel Perez is a 2019 graduate of Liberty High School. After his high school career, he decided to go through 13 weeks of recruit training at Marine Corp Recruit Depot (MCRD) in San Diego, California. He graduated from MCRD on Jan. 17, 2020, with the rank of private, from Third Training Battalion, Kilo Company, Platoon 3235. He will soon go on to his next stage of training as an active duty member. He and his family thank his primary recruiter, Sgt. T. Larkins with the Brentwood recruiting center for helping guide Nathaniel with his decision.

