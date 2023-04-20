Foundation helps families after tragedies

FRAZIER

BRENTWOOD – Janet Frazier has had to face every parent’s nightmare: the death of a child in a car crash. For the last 19 years, she has reached out to families experiencing health crises and family loss.

When one of her daughters, Stephanie, died in the 2004 collision, her other surviving daughter, Lindsey, struggled to recover in a hospital. Frazier was touched by the caring of the nursing staff aiding her family. She started putting her grief into action helping other families in similar situations.

Frazier was prompted to start a foundation at the bedside of her hospitalized daughter when — weak from not eating — she accepted a sandwich from a kind nurse. That act of kindness inspired her to create The Network of Care to provide meals to families facing similar situations. Since 2004, Frazier’s group has fed more than 340,000 families of critically ill children in more than 58 hospitals in 15 counties throughout the state, Frazier said.

