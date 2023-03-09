Four area students earn academic honors

The following is a recent submission of local students achieving academic honors at their respective universities.
Brenden Bell, Naomi Cyphers and Zachary Ellington, of Brentwood, and Elisha Marie Thlang, of Antioch, were named to the Dean’s List at Biola University for the fall 2022 semester. Bell is majoring in Communications Sciences Disorders, Cyphers is majoring in Early Childhood Education and Ellington is majoring in Mathematics. Students are named to the Dean’s List by achieving a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative grade-point average is at least 3.2.
Rebecca Tse, of Brentwood, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester. Students are named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll list by achieving a grade-point average of 3.75-4.00.
