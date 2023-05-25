California State Parks is offering free admission for veterans and active-duty members to 130 participating state parks on Memorial Day. The list of participating parks is at parks.ca.gov/MemorialDay2023.
Veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel must show a valid military ID, or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, to receive free admission. AB150 (Olsen), signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2013, authorized California State Parks to offer veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel from the United States Armed Forces and the National Guard of any state a reduced or free day use at participating state parks.
“State Parks invites these brave people and their families to enjoy the beauty, peace, and rich history of their public lands,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Thank you for sacrificing so much for your nation, for your families, and for our freedom.”
