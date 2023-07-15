All animals at Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) will be free to adopt this month in an effort to clear kennel space due to more pets being brought in over the July 4 holiday. This free adoption promotion is being sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation as an effort to create needed space with the county shelter near capacity. CCAS is also seeking qualified foster homes – specifically those that can accommodate large dog breeds – to help reduce the shelter population.
“Coming out of the 4th of July holiday, we’ve seen a 16 percent increase in our animal intake and we’re close to reaching our capacity,” says Dr. Katherine Mills, DVM, CCAS Chief of Shelter Medicine. “With an already crowded shelter and an average intake of nearly 20 animals each day, we’re asking for the community’s help in getting as many pets out of the shelter as we possibly can through adoption and foster.”
CCAS currently has more than 100 pets seeking permanent or temporary homes. Interested adopters and fosters can view CCAS’s available pets at www.ccasd.org, or come to meet them at the CCAS adoption center in Martinez. A $25 licensing fee may apply for pet adoptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.