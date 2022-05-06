The Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane is hosting a Senior Health & Resource Fair on May 26 from 1-4 p.m.
Seniors get to play carnival games and can eat snacks -- all for free.
Here is what’s offered at the fair:
– anti-aging programs
– getting a haircut
– caregiver resources
– COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots
– chiropractors and massage
– emergency preparedness
-– educational programs
– financial retirement planning
– how to prevent falls
– health screening services
– natural healing
– nutrition and health foods
– physical and mental health
– safety matters
– how to survive addiction
– sports and fitness
– technology tools
– programs on how to save on utilities
– veterans information and resources
For more information, call 925-516-5380 or visit https://bit.ly/382Stxw.
