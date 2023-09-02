Freedom Fuel cafe offers more than just coffee

Freedom High School students take coffee orders from customers at Freedom Fuel, the high school's coffee shop, Friday morning.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Freedom High School principal Dr. Steve Amaro found a coffee shop 10 years ago that was run out of a classroom during a trip to a school in Clovis and said to himself that if he ever became a principal, he would do the same thing at Freedom High School.

In his first year as principal at Freedom High School, he kept true to his word.

“It’s so exciting,” Amaro said as the Freedom faculty and even members of the school board came to campus Friday to check out the upgraded school’s coffee shop, Freedom Fuel. The shop is run by some of the school’s special-education students. That part is close to Amaro's heart.

