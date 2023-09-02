Freedom Fuel cafe offers more than just coffee

Freedom High School principal Dr. Steve Amaro found a coffee shop 10 years ago that was run out of a classroom during a trip to a school in Clovis and said to himself that if he ever became a principal, he would do the same thing at Freedom High School.
In his first year as principal at Freedom High School, he kept true to his word.
“It’s so exciting,” Amaro said as the Freedom faculty and even members of the school board came to campus Friday to check out the upgraded school’s coffee shop, Freedom Fuel. The shop is run by some of the school’s special-education students. That part is close to Amaro's heart.
“In my perfect world, I envision that every student should be able to go into every classroom in every setting everywhere in the world,” he said. “You can learn just as much by sitting next to somebody that may have a disability as somebody who is the next president of the United States. When we are able to create a world where people are going to see the inherent value of everybody, that’s when we’re going to see transformative change within our society, and that’s something I’m excited to work towards.”
The shop is open once per month at Freedom, and is run by Kristin Scott’s life skills and special-education class.
“We started the coffee shop years ago,” Scott said, “and the point of it was to have the students work on vocational and social skills. So, it gives them practice, working with people, working with each other, then also working with money. So they’re practicing money skills.”
Freedom Fuel works like any other coffee shop. There’s a menu, and drinks cost just $1 to $2. The drinks are all made via Keurig by the students, and Freedom’s faculty are there as well to help the students as needed all the while creating the inclusive environment that Amaro wants.
“For some of the faculty, especially those that work with special-education students, there is a joy and appreciation of like ‘Wow, this is something we can really do,'” Amaro said. “We really can create a more inclusive environment. From my perspective, it’s past due.”
Before the coffee shop opened to the public, Scott and her class operated it like a delivery service for teachers, who would order the drinks online and the students would deliver the drinks.
“I wasn’t sure how it was going to go because it’s quite different,” Scott said. “When they’re taking orders just off of the computer screen, there’s no social interaction there. Now they’re getting to socialize with the person that they’re taking the order from, and it kind of opens up to everyone what goes on behind the scenes of how they’re working.”
Karen Cortez, the director of special education for the Liberty Union High School District, said she thinks it's 'amazing."
“It’s kind of where we should be heading," she said. "It’s a lot of inclusion, a lot of transparency, and a lot of involvement with the community and all aspects of not just school, but with community business.
Amaro and Scott say that the coffee shop has received very positive feedback from both the faculty and those close to the school from the outside that have come by.
“It’s humbling and it’s powerful,” Amaro said. “The more we can do to model or copy from others to break down barriers of inclusion for all students, the kind our society will be.”
