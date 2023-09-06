Freedom girls flag football kicks off with an original Falcon

It’s been a long time since Jenn Garcia set foot on campus at Freedom High School or any of its sports fields.
“It’s been really special coming back,” she said. “I still feel about this place like I did when I was here. It’s really a special place. It’s still kind of home.”
Garcia, a first for Freedom in her own right as part of the first four-year senior class in 2000, is now adding another first on her belt – one of the first coaches for the school’s new varsity girls flag football team that debuts Monday night at Heritage.
“It’s awesome being part of something that is like the inaugural season of something that is probably going to be huge,” said Garcia, who was also on the first NCS championship team in 2000 for Freedom softball. “It’s exciting to be able to give that to another group of athletes. Not just girls, athletes here, to give them an opportunity to feel what that’s like.”
Girls flag football kicks off in the Bay Valley Athletic League Monday night at Heritage starting at 6 p.m. with three games – Antioch vs. Pittsburg at 6 p.m., followed by Freedom taking on Deer Valley at 7 p.m., then the girls edition of the Brentwood Bowl when host Heritage takes on Liberty at 8 p.m.
The season runs weekly starting Monday, Sept. 11 through Nov. 4 . Each team will play 10 games, sometimes playing two games in one day with bye weeks following those games. Each school in the BVAL except for Deer Valley, whose field will be renovated this fall, will host two game days during the season.
According to the California Interscholastic Federation, the game will be 7-versus-7 on an 80-by-40 yard field including 10-yard end zones with the center deemed an eligible receiver. Teams will play two 20-minute halves with a running clock until the last two minutes of each half, when the clock will start on the snap, with a five-minute halftime.
There are two no-run zones five yards short of the goal lines and five yards from each line-to-gain. The quarterback can run once per series of downs unless the opposing team blitzes, and blitzing teams can rush from any position as long as they start at least seven yards from the line of scrimmage.
There is also no blocking nor excessive contact allowed.
Hartwig says that coaching the team has given him a renewed sense of excitement for the game, even with the last two weeks of the team’s training camp ending.
“It’s been fun,” Hartwig added. “The game needed a spark and I think this is just what it needed. The girls are excited and are working hard and doing great, and we have fun. It kind of gives me a little pep in my step about football again.
“It’s a lot different. The field’s different, the markings are different, so we got a lot to learn in that first game.”
Freedom is carrying 30 girls on the roster, about half of whom originally signed up and tried out. Twenty of the girls are on the varsity roster, while 10 others are on the silver, or Freedom’s junior varsity group of sorts.
“We wanted to build a program,” Hartwig said. “We didn’t want to cut 10 more girls, and unfortunately we had to cut a few. We have five or six games where the younger girls are playing other schools.”
Alexis Rhodes, a junior on the team, is excited to get on the field and get the season going. But she also knows what it means to be the first girls flag football team in the school’s history and one of the first to compete in the BVAL.
“We’ve been working really hard,” she said. “It’s special to know that we’re the first and can say that we’re the first girls to make the flag football team. We’re excited for the years to come.”
