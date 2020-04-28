A kindle of kittens was found in the engine compartment of an excavator on a construction site on the Freedom High School campus Thursday, April 23.
The kittens were rescued by the workers on the site after Brentwood resident Chris Kane heard a sound when he climbed up on the large earthmover to start the engine.
“I heard kittens meowing,” Kane said. “We stopped our machines and informed our mechanic fueler and found four kittens hidden in the engine compartment.”
Kane and his coworkers paused in their work to spend an hour removing panels from the side of the excavator, eventually reaching the tiny kittens, whose eyes were still closed. Kane called his wife for help, and she arrived with the couple’s three children to pick up the kittens.
Kane’s oldest son, Hunter, spent the day taking care of the kittens with his siblings, Logan, 12, and Brooklyn, 6.
“I woke up and heard we had to go pick up some kittens found at my dad’s work,” Hunter recalled. “We brought them home, and the first thing we did was get a box and put blankets and a heating pad inside to keep them warm, and after that, we started to feed them and watch videos on how to take care of them.”
The family fed the kittens every two hours all day, then took them to a friend who will foster them until they are adopted. Brooklyn and Logan said they enjoyed looking after the kittens.
The Kane family is no stranger to animals. They already have an impressive menagerie, including two dogs, three turtles, 10 snakes, three geckos and a bearded dragon. When asked if kittens were soon to be part of that group, Kane said they were talking about it.
The four kittens, who were estimated to be about one week old, have already found homes. Kane said he had an enthusiastic response when he went to the internet to look for help.
“As soon as I posted something on Facebook, I had a bunch of people offering to adopt them,” he said. “They are all spoken for now.”
Eric Volta, superintendent of the Liberty Union High School District said he thought the rescue was fantastic.
“We have been very happy with the contractor and sub-contractors on our site,” he said. “It does not surprise me that they are good people.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.