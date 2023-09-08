Freedom High Homecoming parade takes over the streets of Oakley

Freedom High School is the first school in the district this year to celebrate Homecoming and they did so Friday afternoon in style with a parade around campus.
The parade started on the intersection of Brown Road and Lavender Way and worked its way to Neroly Road into Freedom's campus.
Students from Freedom, O'Hara Park and Delta Vista middle schools along with, members of the Liberty Union High School District all participated in the parade. Each class from Freedom also had their Homecoming floats stroll down Brown Road as well as the Homecoming court behind them.
Those in the parade also tossed out candy and other treats to the kids that were watching the parade from the sidewalk down Brown Road.
Freedom's football game Friday night against Vanden and Saturday night's Homecoming dance highlight the festivities in Oakley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.