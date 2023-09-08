Freedom High Homecoming parade takes over the streets of Oakley

Students from Freedom High School's National Honor Society ride in the back of a pickup truck during Freedom's Homecoming parade Friday afternoon. Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Freedom High School is the first school in the district this year to celebrate Homecoming and they did so Friday afternoon in style with a parade around campus.

Photos by Jeff Weisinger

The parade started on the intersection of Brown Road and Lavender Way and worked its way to Neroly Road into Freedom's campus.

