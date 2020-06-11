Freedom High School names Class of 2020 valedictorian, salutatorian

Freedom High School said goodbye to another school year while celebrating students with outstanding academic achievements.
The valedictorian and salutatorian for the Freedom Class of 2020 are Ana Jauregui (4.40 GPA) and Vince Caballero (4.36 GPA), respectively. Principal Kelly Manke said she was proud to call both of them Falcons.
“In addition to Ana’s academics she has thrived as a leader, volunteering with the John Muir Mobile Health Clinic and supporting all students as president of the Power of Unity Club,” Manke said. “Vince is an active student on the campus and ... volunteers for the Oakley Tree Lighting event and the Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention.”
In addition to her involvement with the Power of Unity Club and the National Honor Society, Ana’s high school career involved playing defense for the JV girls’ soccer team her freshman year. Her volunteer experience at John Muir Mobile Health Clinic began in 2017. While there, she helped assist patients, nurses and doctors in part of the clinic, which helps uninsured individuals in need of medical care.
While she said she enjoyed many classes at Freedom, she noted her favorites to be AP art history, AP psychology, AP biology and AP economics.
“My favorite teachers had to be Mr. Cantrell, Mr. Clarke, Mr. Wilmore, Ms. LaVallee and Mr. Dodson,” she added.
Ana follows in the academic footsteps of her mother and aunt, who were both also named valedictorians. On earning the title herself, she attributes hard work and determination to her success, but she noted academic setbacks to be what solidified her goals to rise to the top. Ana decided she would strive to become valedictorian in her sophomore year after earning three B’s in her freshman year.
“I knew that I was not trying my best and I could receive straight A’s,” she said. “So I took a lot of AP’s and pushed myself … However, the most important part about this goal was that I wanted to take advantage of the opportunities I was given. People in my own family did not have the ability to finish high school, middle school or even elementary school, and I realized that it would be selfish for me to not take advantage of my education when people in my own family couldn’t finish school. I want to inspire and remind people that education is a privilege, and you should not take it for granted.”
Ana further credited her family members for their role in her achievements.
“My father and my grandparents, who immigrated to this country and gave me the opportunities they lacked. My mother who always instilled in me a good work ethic and helped me in school,” Ana continued. “My aunt who would help me with math throughout my whole school career. My godmother who took me to school when my parents couldn’t.”
Ana will attend UC Davis to study genetics and genomics.
“I am so proud of my daughter for her academic achievement and how hard she has worked these last four years,” said her mother, Ana Isabel Jauregui. “And I know this is only the beginning of many more achievements to come. It has been an honor to watch her grow up into a dedicated, responsible, smart, empathetic and a caring young woman.”
Her father, Josafat Jauregui, also shared his feelings.
“Me siento muy orgulloso y contento,” he said. “Se que no fue fácil y pudo mantener sus grados y seguir con sus tareas de la casa.”
Also an athlete, Vince played tennis for four years on the Freedom team, two of which were played at a varsity level. He was active in his community, participating in the French Club, the KEY Club and the California Scholarship Federation. As a volunteer, Vince served both his school and his city, while also helping to organize the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Oakley’s Out of the Darkness Walk. He was part of the cleanup crew for the Friends of Marsh Creek Watershed.
On being named salutatorian, Vince said he was proud of his accomplishment but even more proud of his supportive family.
“My parents, who always encourage me to be successful, and my three siblings, who provide so much support and encouragement,” he added.
Vince was accepted to both Sacramento State and Long Beach State, but, given the recent pandemic, he decided to attend the first portion of his collegiate education locally at Los Medanos College. He plans to major in nursing and transfer to a four-year school.
His parents, Olrick and Rosemarie Dingcong, contributed a message about their son.
“We feel very proud of his achievements in high school,” they wrote. “He is the salutatorian of his class. He was also part of the tennis varsity team. He excelled both in academics and sports, and for that reason, we feel so blessed to be his parents. And we know he will be successful in whatever he pursues in college.”
